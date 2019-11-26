Home

Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME
1351 S. High St.
Columbus, OH
Henry Sellan Jr.


1953 - 2019
Henry Sellan Jr. Obituary
Sellan, Jr., Henry
1953 - 2019
Henry J. Sellan Jr., age 66, of Columbus, passed away November 25, 2019. Born in Columbus, graduated from DeSales High School, avidly attended the Little Brown Jug, and retired from the State of Ohio. Preceded in death by parents Henry Sr., and Eda Sellan, father-in-law William "Boom" Simons. Survived by his wife of 43 years of glorious of marriage, Colleen; children, Patrick (Nicole) Sellan and Cassandra (Mark) Branson; grandchildren, Oliver Sellan, Duck Branson, and Arlo Sellan; sister, Valerie (Russell) Schwartz; brother, Jeffrey Sellan; mother-in-law, Judith Simons; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Family will receive friends Monday, December 2, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to Hospice of Central Ohio and / or feed your local squirrels in his honor. To sign and view Henry's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2019
