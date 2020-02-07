Home

Henry Spivack

Henry Spivack Obituary
Spivack, Henry
Henry "Hank" Leonard Spivack, 75, left this earth on October 29, 2019. A long-time resident of Columbus, OH, he was born in Galveston, TX to the late Lillian and Max Spivack. Raised in Cleveland, OH, Hank moved to Columbus to attend OSU. Over the years, he worked as a photographer and optician. Hank enjoyed poetry, jazz, and cracking jokes. He is survived by his sister Shelley, (Joseph) Brodecki; nieces, Talia and Ariella; and 2 great nieces. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Hank's memory to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 16, 2020
