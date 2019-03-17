|
|
Stehmeyer, Henry "Buddy"
1956 - 2019
Henry F. Stehmeyer, III (Buddy), 62, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, March 15 with his family by his side. He was the son of Hank and Madge Stehmeyer, long time residents of Minerva Park in Columbus, OH. His sister Sandra and husband, Ralph Blamer live in Columbus, OH with their family.Buddy married his sweet wife Ginny in 1979 and they raised their family in Minerva Park. They are loving parents to Emily Stehmeyer and Bryan Stehmeyer. Their granddaughter is Riley, who brightened each day for grandpa. Family was number one to Buddy. He shared the love of music with daughter Emily and enjoyed many golf outings with friends and his son, Bryan. Buddy was an exceptional golfer who was the one to beat at Minerva Lake and Blackhawk golf courses. He loved beach vacations in South Carolina with lots of family. He retired after a long service at the Ohio Department of Transportation several years ago. In retirement, Buddy took care of family, loved riding his lawn mower and taking rides in his Mustang with the top down and music playing on the radio. Buddy was a buddy to everyone. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 10 am to 12 pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., Columbus, OH 43231. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm also at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019