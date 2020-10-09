Walker, Henry
1927 - 2020
Henry Walker, age 92, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Family will receive friends from 11AM-1PM Monday, October 12, 2020 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd., where a funeral service will be held at 1PM Monday. Guests are respectfully required to wear mask and attendance will be monitored to ensure the safety of all who attend. Graveside services will be held at 10AM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5600 E. Broad St. To view complete obituary notice and share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com
