Wills, Henry
Henry "Hank" Eugene Wills, age 97, of Wytheville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Hank was born in Peterstown, West Virginia on October 24, 1922 to the late Atlee B. and Lottie Dunn Wills, and was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Norma A. Umberger Wills. After serving in the US Coast Guard in WWII he began a career in photo engraving and graphics, first in Roanoke and later in Columbus, Ohio where he resided for over fifty years. Survivors include four daughters, Clenda Hunley of Wytheville, Nancy Wills of Wytheville, Joyce Wills Murray of Langhorne, PA, Deborah W. Saneda of Wytheville; three grandchildren, Heather H. and Nicholas Kapranos of Wytheville, Kelianne Murray of PA, Katrina M. Murray of Langhorne, PA; four great grandchildren, Yianni Kapranos, Tasi Kapranos, both of Wytheville, Aryia Wengryn, Skylar Hoover both of Langhorne, PA; special grandson, Johnny Ferguson; sister-in-law, Susie Durham of Charlotte, NC; nieces and nephews, Margaret Kathryn Wills Maher of Charlotte, NC, William Wills, JR of Odesssa, FL, Carey Dixon of Daytona Beach, FL; special relatives, Joe, Sue and Kim Hale, Jodi and Michele Andre. Funeral service will be held 11 A.M. Monday January 13, 2020 at the Grubb Funeral Home with the Reverend Richard Lindamood officiating. Interment will follow in the West End Cemetery with American Legion Post #9 conducting Military Rites. The family will receive friends from 6-8 P.M. Sunday at Grubb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to a . Expression of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com. The family is in the care of Grubb Funeral Home Wytheville, VA.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020