Herbert D. Wright
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wright, Herbert D.
1946 - 2020
Herb Wright, age 73, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, June 6, with his wife, Carlene, steadfastly by his side. Herb served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, 16 of which were in the National Guard/Reserves. He earned a Ph.D. in Educational Administration, and worked in the Akron Ohio, Montgomery, Alabama, and Zanesville, Ohio school systems. Herb ended his career as Principal at Reynoldsburg Junior High school. Herb served twice as a Bishop (minister) in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The roles he valued most were Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend. Herb and Carlene met at church. Three weeks later, Herb proposed. They were together 48 years and raised five children. While we children hated it at the time, Herb volunteered us to mow the grass of every widow, take meals to everyone who sneezed, and help every person on earth move their sofa. He devoured leftovers (including stealing off our plates), lost every game of Old Maid, and forced us to hear the same three jokes over and over. But no matter what, to his death he did his best to be a good Dad and Husband. As his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, we strongly believe that our lives were better because he existed. Due to Corona restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens, in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, Herb would appreciate donations be made to his Church's Humanitarian Aid fund at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved