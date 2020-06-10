Wright, Herbert D.
1946 - 2020
Herb Wright, age 73, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday morning, June 6, with his wife, Carlene, steadfastly by his side. Herb served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force, 16 of which were in the National Guard/Reserves. He earned a Ph.D. in Educational Administration, and worked in the Akron Ohio, Montgomery, Alabama, and Zanesville, Ohio school systems. Herb ended his career as Principal at Reynoldsburg Junior High school. Herb served twice as a Bishop (minister) in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The roles he valued most were Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend. Herb and Carlene met at church. Three weeks later, Herb proposed. They were together 48 years and raised five children. While we children hated it at the time, Herb volunteered us to mow the grass of every widow, take meals to everyone who sneezed, and help every person on earth move their sofa. He devoured leftovers (including stealing off our plates), lost every game of Old Maid, and forced us to hear the same three jokes over and over. But no matter what, to his death he did his best to be a good Dad and Husband. As his wife, his children, and his grandchildren, we strongly believe that our lives were better because he existed. Due to Corona restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at Glen Rest Memorial Gardens, in Reynoldsburg. In lieu of flowers, Herb would appreciate donations be made to his Church's Humanitarian Aid fund at https://philanthropies.churchofjesuschrist.org/humanitarian-services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.