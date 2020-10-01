Mirels, Herbert L.
1937 - 2020
Herbert L. Mirels, age 83, passed away on September 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Aline Mirels. Survived by his loving wife, Ann Mirels; daughter, Aviva Frances (Mario) Mirels Lauria and granddaughter, Sveva Mirels. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2 at Green Lawn Cemetery – Beth Tikvah, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's memory may be made to the Central Ohio Parkinson's Society www.guidestar.org
Online guestbook and complete obituary at www.epsteinmemorial.com