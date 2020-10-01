1/1
Herbert L. Mirels
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
Mirels, Herbert L.
1937 - 2020
Herbert L. Mirels, age 83, passed away on September 29, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Aline Mirels. Survived by his loving wife, Ann Mirels; daughter, Aviva Frances (Mario) Mirels Lauria and granddaughter, Sveva Mirels. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, October 2 at Green Lawn Cemetery – Beth Tikvah, 1000 Greenlawn Ave. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Herb's memory may be made to the Central Ohio Parkinson's Society www.guidestar.org Online guestbook and complete obituary at www.epsteinmemorial.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Graveside service
Green Lawn Cemetery – Beth Tikvah (Private)
