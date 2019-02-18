|
Maynard, Herbert
1929 - 2019
Herbert Maynard, age 89, of Grove City, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on August 18, 1929, the oldest son of the late Floyd and Oma Fletcher Maynard in Martin County, Kentucky. He married Ruth Johnson, the love of his life January 15, 1949. They moved to Columbus, Ohio where they raised their six children. He worked construction for over 50 years, and was a member of the local 423. After retiring, he spent his time between their homes in Grove City and Vinton County, Ohio and Punta Gorda, Florida. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and tinkering around in his garage. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping with his family and riding his four-wheeler. When he couldn't be outdoors, you could find him in his favorite chair watching old western movies, particularly anything with John Wayne. He is preceded in death by wife Ruth, son Willie, brothers Floyd Jr., Vernal (Flora), Edgar, Claude Maynard, and sisters Mida Newell, Patricia Patrick and sister-in-law Ruth Maynard. Herbert leaves behind a large family who will miss him dearly including sons, Charles ( Deborah) Maynard, Jimmy (Debbie) Maynard; daughters, Dorothy (Stan) Pemberton, Mary (Doug) Fluty, Loretta (Neil) Conkel; grandchildren, Chuck Maynard, Connie Rose, Elizabeth Maynard, Samantha Keigley, Chris Fluty, Raymond Pemberton, Craig Pemberton, Lorie Cafagno, Allen Conkel, Renee Ballah, Tonya Mikulin, Tammy Lanning, Deidre Tose; and 32 great grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Troy (Willadean), Thomas J (Luella), Jessie (Donna), and John (Betty Messer) Maynard; sisters, Madge (Dallas) Ousley, Ola Patrick, Rebecca (Lloyd) McCoy, Doris (Joseph) Posani, Aileen (Lloyd) Bowen, and Naoma Jean (John) Hill; brothers-in-law, Leroy Patrick, Fred Newell; and sister-in-law, Gale Maynard. He is also survived by many dear nieces, nephews, and other very good friends. Special thank you to all the hospice nurses for taking great care of dad in his last months. Friends may call at the O.R WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St. on Friday, from 5-8 PM, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30 AM. Pastor Tim Stevens officiating. Interment at Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019