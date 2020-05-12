Moore Jr., Herbert
1925 - 2020
Herbert Moore Jr, 95, of Delaware, passed away on May 8, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, the family will be holding private services. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary or leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.