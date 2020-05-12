Herbert Moore
1925 - 2020
Moore Jr., Herbert
1925 - 2020
Herbert Moore Jr, 95, of Delaware, passed away on May 8, 2020. Due to the current COVID-19 health situation, the family will be holding private services. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view the complete obituary or leave a special memory or condolence. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 12, 2020
Herb was such a nice man! He treated me like family. Ill miss you Herb. Rest In Peace dear friend.
CATHY Daniels
Friend
May 12, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Terry Daniels
