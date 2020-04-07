Home

Herbert Nash Jr.


1945 - 2020
Herbert Nash Jr. Obituary
Nash, Jr., Herbert
1945 - 2020
Herbert Lee Nash, Jr., affectionately known as "Herb" and "Junior", was born July 11, 1945 in Norfolk County, VA. He was a graduate of Central High School, and he was employed by The Malibu, Big Bear Bakery and the city of Columbus from which he retired. Herbert passed away on April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by mother Martha B. Carter and father Herbert L. Nash, Sr. Survived by daughters, Sheree Nash, Jackie Nash, Delphia "Renee" Moore and Alisha Hunter; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers; sisters; cousins; and dear friend, Linda Hardy. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Herbert's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
