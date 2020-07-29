1/1
Herbert Plocher
1934 - 2020
Herbert "Herb" Plocher, 85, former resident of Columbus, passed away at Circle of Life, Alzheimer's Home, in Cottonwood, Arizona on July 27, 2020 with his daughter Claudia by his side. Herb is predeceased by the love of his life, Ursula (Uschi). He is survived by daughters, Sabine Kuhn and Claudia Hajdu; sons-in-law, Dana and Tom; and grandchildren, Kristen Stevens (Sean), Lauren Storch (Andrew) and Alex Kuhn (Kaitlyn). The family will hold a private remembrance service and, at a later date, scatter his ashes at the same Pacific overlook as they did for Uschi. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Herb's name to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Guest Book

