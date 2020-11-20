Smith, Herbert
1922 - 2020
Herbert A Smith, 98 of Columbus Ohio passed from this life November 19, 2020 due to Covid 19. Born to Bert and Jane Smith in Meigs County OH. He was the second youngest of 8 children. WW2 combat veteran in Europe. Herb married his childhood sweetheart Rachel Mae Hoffman in 1945. Herb owned Gilbert Trailer Rental and Hoffman Rental Center for over 50 combined years. After Rachel's early passing in 1989 Herb was blessed to have a special relationship with his near constant companion Katheline Vaughn for the remainder of his life. They were able to enjoy some traveling together as well as wintering in Florida for several years. He was truly blessed to be adopted by the Vaughn clan. Herb enjoyed growing tomatoes that he didn't eat, taking care of his yard and in later years playing shuffleboard. Preceded in death by wife Rachel, son Lloyd (Susan), daughter Connie Prouty and a granddaughter Kim. Survived by son Glenn (Patti), youngest sister Macel Barton, grandchildren Sara (Rodney), Lori and Randy, great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews and the wonderful and loving Vaughn clan. Due to Covid there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, November 24th at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 5600 E. Broad St. Columbus. Reverend Tim Stought officiating. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society
