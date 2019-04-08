Home

Herbert W. Docken Jr.

Docken Jr., Herbert W.
1932 - 2019
Herbert W. Docken Jr., went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. Herb was very much loved by his family and will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held at Reformation Lutheran Church, 1355 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43227 on April 14, 2019 from 1-2pm immediately followed by a memorial service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Herb asked that donations can be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, Roof Fund at 1355 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH. See the full obituary at https://www.schoedinger.com/obituaries/Herbert-Docken/#!/Obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
