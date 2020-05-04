Herbert Weaver
1932 - 2020
Herbert Weaver, 87, went to be with the Lord May 1, 2020 at Logan Elm Health Center. He was born on May 8, 1932 in Circleville to Ernest and Winifred (Viney) Weaver. He was a member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Columbus, Ohio. He retired from the New York Transit Authority after many years of service. He entered the U.S. Army at the age of seventeen, where he fought in the Korean War. He was preceded in death by his parents Winifred Weaver Davis and Ernest Weaver, step father Rufus Fletcher and son Herbert Tilman. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Mary (Martin) Weaver; children, Angela Weaver, Timothy (Beverly), Maurice (Christine), Brandon and Trina Weaver; brother, Rufus Fletcher; sisters, Irma Lewis and Carol (Bob) Thompson; grandchildren, great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 1p.m. at Forest Cemetery. The family would like to thank Grace Presbyterian, Logan Elm Health Center, doctors and nurses and all health workers for the loving care they gave Herb. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Graveside service
1:00 PM
Forest Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
May 5, 2020
My deepest condolences to Mary and the rest of the family. I am so blessed to have gotten to know Herbie. He was a smart, funny, kind man. He treated people well. The world is a better place for having Herb. Rest easy.
RICHARD SCHILLING
Friend
