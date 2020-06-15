Herbert Williams

Williams, Herbert
1948 - 2020
Herbert Glen Williams, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5-7pm and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a service immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home- NE, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. For full obituary please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
1948 - 2020
Herbert Glen Williams, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away June 14, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 5-7pm and on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11am-1pm with a service immediately following at Newcomer Funeral Home- NE, 3047 East Dublin Granville Road. Burial will take place at Union Cemetery, Columbus, OH. For full obituary please visit www.newcomercolumbus.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.