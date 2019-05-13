Lanning, Rev. Herman H.

1920 - 2019

Herman H. Lanning, age 98, of Columbus, went home to be with the Lord on May 12, 2019. Born May 17, 1920 to the late Zearnie and Bertha Lanning, he is also preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline and son Stephen. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey (Karen) Lanning; and grandsons, Josiah and Micah; sister, Frieda Thompson; son in the Gospel, Bishop John (Rita) Hira of Bangladesh; and Merle Lanning and his children. Member of Shepherd's Fold Apostolic Church. Ordain minister of the Gospel since 1952 and missionary to Bangladesh from 1973-1997. Ordained minister with the Apostolic Brethren, Inc., Associated Brotherhood of Christians, and the I.M.A. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6-8 PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTH Chapel, 5554 Karl Road and again on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 11 AM-12 PM. A Funeral Service will follow on Thursday at Noon. Rev. Keith Parson Officiating. Interment Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Apostolic Asia Missions, 1554 E. Cooke Road, Columbus, OH 43224. Family would also like to thank the staff at Heartland of Dublin for their wonderful care and kindness. Visit www.schoedinger.com to view Herman's memorial video and extend condolences to his family. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 14, 2019