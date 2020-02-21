Home

Pastor Herman H. Noble

Pastor Herman H. Noble Obituary
Noble, Pastor Herman H.
Pastor Herman H. Noble, age 82, Transitioned on February 15, 2020. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10am until time of service at 11am at New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2121 Joyce Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020
