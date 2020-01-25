|
Hackett, Jr, Herman
1935 - 2020
Herman Hackett, Jr age 84, was called home on January 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents, Herman, Sr. and Ella Mae Hackett, brother, Bobby Hackett, and step-daughter, Brenda Griffin. Left to cherish his memory, wife, Delores Hackett, son, Todd Redman, step-daughter, Sharon Clark, special niece and care giver, Michelle Cook, and best friend, Bob Prunty. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 11AM and visitation 10AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 614-444-1GOD. MLSmoot, Director
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020