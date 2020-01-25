Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman Hackett Jr.


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman Hackett Jr. Obituary
Hackett, Jr, Herman
1935 - 2020
Herman Hackett, Jr age 84, was called home on January 19, 2020. He is preceded in death by parents, Herman, Sr. and Ella Mae Hackett, brother, Bobby Hackett, and step-daughter, Brenda Griffin. Left to cherish his memory, wife, Delores Hackett, son, Todd Redman, step-daughter, Sharon Clark, special niece and care giver, Michelle Cook, and best friend, Bob Prunty. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Life Celebration 11AM and visitation 10AM Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, Ohio, 614-444-1GOD. MLSmoot, Director
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -