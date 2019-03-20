|
|
Hafey, Herman
1934 - 2019
Herman Hafey, age 84, of Columbus, passed away March 19, 2019. Retired from Burns International. Herman loved to fish, hunt, garden, make candy and tell jokes. Preceded in death by parents Edward and Carrie Hafey, siblings James Hafey, Donald Hafey, Marie Sprang, and Dorothy Lindig. Survived by wife, Betty Hafey; daughter, Cherry Hafey; sister, Catherine Baumgartner; dear friend, John Wilson; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, March 22, 2019, from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., where service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Pastor Patrick Mauger officiating. Interment to follow at Fernwood Cemetery. To sign and view Herman's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019