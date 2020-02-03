|
Luster, Herman
1943 - 2020
Herman Luster, age 76, of Columbus, OH, passed away February 2, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 2, 1943 in Inez, KY to the late Matt and Joyce Luster. Herman was a truck driver for 27 years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by son Herman Edward (Eddie) Luster. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Ernestine Luster; son, Bryan Keith (Diane) Luster of Columbus, OH. He is also survived by grandchildren, Kristin Luster (Nate White) and Ashley (Michael) George of Columbus, OH; great granddaughter, Kinsley George and one due April, Sophia George. He is survived by a special sister-in-law, Jannetta "Toad" Maynard, and brother-in-law, Richard "Doc" Maynard and niece, Garnet "Little Net" Castle. Visitation will be held at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5-8pm, where funeral service will be held Thursday 11am. Rev. Richard Maynard officiating. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020