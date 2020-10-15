Rehder Jr., Herman
1930 - 2020
Herman J. Rehder Jr., age 90 passed away October 14, 2020 at Story Point Assisted Living, Grove City, Ohio. He was born August 6, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Herman Rehder Sr. and Pauline K. Rehder. He grew up and went to school in Grove City, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University and practiced as a Veterinarian in Cincinnati, Ohio for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ila (Muller) Rehder and daughter Elizabeth Ann Rehder, along with his sister Martha A. (Robert) Geyer of Grove City. He is survived by his sister Connie (Stan) Grimaldi of Marcy, New York and brother Dr. Paul (Gail) Rehder of Camarillo, California. Herman is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral will be held 1:00 Monday October 19, 2020 at Concord Cemetery, with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences are welcome at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com