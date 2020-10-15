1/
Herman Rehder Jr.
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rehder Jr., Herman
1930 - 2020
Herman J. Rehder Jr., age 90 passed away October 14, 2020 at Story Point Assisted Living, Grove City, Ohio. He was born August 6, 1930 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Herman Rehder Sr. and Pauline K. Rehder. He grew up and went to school in Grove City, Ohio. He graduated from The Ohio State University and practiced as a Veterinarian in Cincinnati, Ohio for 43 years. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Ila (Muller) Rehder and daughter Elizabeth Ann Rehder, along with his sister Martha A. (Robert) Geyer of Grove City. He is survived by his sister Connie (Stan) Grimaldi of Marcy, New York and brother Dr. Paul (Gail) Rehder of Camarillo, California. Herman is also survived by 11 nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral will be held 1:00 Monday October 19, 2020 at Concord Cemetery, with Pastor Seth Jersild officiating. Arrangements with THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME 2697 Columbus St. Grove City, Ohio. Online condolences are welcome at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Concord Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved