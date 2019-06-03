|
|
Williams, Hervey Jr
1955 - 2019
Hervey E. Williams Jr. "Pug", born February 3, 1955, went to be with the Lord on June 1, 2019. A lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, he was born to parents Hervey Williams Sr. and Hertha Williams. Hervey is preceded in death by his father Hervey Williams Sr. and son Hervey Williams III (Spudacat). He is survived by his mother, Hertha Williams; sisters, Becky (Larry) Davis and Judy Williams; niece, Carissa Williams; niece, Tiara Williams; nephew, Nate Jameson; nephew, Tyrell Williams; and many cousins and friends. Hervey proudly served in the United States Air Force as an air craft mechanic. After leaving the Air Force, he came back home to Columbus where he would spend many years avidly watching basketball and fishing every chance he had. A Memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 2-4 pm at The Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Victorian Village Chapel at 34 W 2nd Ave, Columbus, Ohio 43201. The family will receive friends from 2-3, with the service beginning at 3 pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019