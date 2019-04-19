|
|
Kautz, Hilda
1928 - 2019
Hilda (Farr) Kautz, age 91, of Columbus, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at Grant Medical Center. She was born in Columbus, the daughter of the late Michael and Rosa (Promer) Farr. Following her graduation from Columbus South High School in January 1945, Hilda worked as a stenographer and switchboard operator at Kinnear Manufacturing Company. She later worked for Columbus Public Schools as a secretary at Roosevelt Junior High and Walnut Ridge High Schools. Hilda was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, founded in 1957. She was a longtime member of the Columbus Saxon Club, of which her father was one of the founding members. Hilda loved to play bridge, solve crossword puzzles, and play Scrabble with her grandchildren. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Richard "Dick" Kautz, parents, brother Michael Farr Jr., and sister Rosina Wharton Inman. Survived by her daughter, Julie and husband, John Guerard of Anchorage, Alaska; grandchildren, Richard, Katherine, and Stephanie Guerard; many loving nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Friday, April 26, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. Funeral service Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11 a.m., (visitation one hour prior) at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1555 S. James Road, Columbus, OH 43227. Pastor David Shull officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In remembrance of Hilda's life, the family requests that contributions be made to the Memorial Fund of Redeemer Lutheran Church or to . To sign and view Hilda's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019