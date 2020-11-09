1/
Hilda Koenig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Koenig, Hilda
1925 - 2020
Burial services for Hilda Koenig, of Worthington, were held at Walnut Grove Cemetery on November 12, 2020. Hilda was born June 20, 1925, and was the last surviving child of the late Edward and Carrie Stivison Gruner of Hocking County, Ohio. She graduated from Logan High School in 1942 and The Ohio State University with a BA in 1985. Most of her career was with the Columbus Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney J. Koenig of Worthington, in 1992. She is survived by her son, Mark J. Koenig of Worthington; and daughter, Sherri K. (Lester) Stuewer of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Erin S. (Ty) Hinze of Dallas, Texas, and Kerry S. (Michael) Marshall of Boston, Massachusetts; and four great grandchildren. Hilda's life was richly blessed by her family and friends, and she leaves a wish that each one of them may be better for having known her. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightenYourFutureLogan.org. Condolences maybe made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 9 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved