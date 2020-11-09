Koenig, Hilda
1925 - 2020
Burial services for Hilda Koenig, of Worthington, were held at Walnut Grove Cemetery on November 12, 2020. Hilda was born June 20, 1925, and was the last surviving child of the late Edward and Carrie Stivison Gruner of Hocking County, Ohio. She graduated from Logan High School in 1942 and The Ohio State University with a BA in 1985. Most of her career was with the Columbus Public Schools. She was preceded in death by her husband Rodney J. Koenig of Worthington, in 1992. She is survived by her son, Mark J. Koenig of Worthington; and daughter, Sherri K. (Lester) Stuewer of Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Erin S. (Ty) Hinze of Dallas, Texas, and Kerry S. (Michael) Marshall of Boston, Massachusetts; and four great grandchildren. Hilda's life was richly blessed by her family and friends, and she leaves a wish that each one of them may be better for having known her. Memorial contributions may be made to BrightenYourFutureLogan.org
. Condolences maybe made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com