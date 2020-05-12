Hilda Neil Dobbins
1920 - 2020
Hilda Louise Neil Dobbins, age 99, passed away May 7, 2020. She was born October 4, 1920 in Columbus. She was a retired Licence Practical Nurse. Left to cherish her memory is her sister Jeannette Warren. Private Services entrusted DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery. Visit Hilda's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.



Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
