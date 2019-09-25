Home

Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
Hildegard Anna Risner took one last breath on September 21st before departing on another trip abroad. Hilda's indomitable spirit was so beautifully ever-present in her life and we know that the afterlife just got a bit brighter, a little louder, and a lot brassier. After many years apart, she is currently enjoying a reunion with her husband, Gene Risner, and we expect she'll later be having some schnapps with her brothers—Leo, Peter, Pepe, and Adolf—her parents, and myriad nieces, nephews, in-laws, and scofflaws. Hilda's children, Heidi and Michael, and her grandchild, Hana, will be raising a wurst in celebration of Hilda's memory. If you'd like to mark this passing, grab a beer, grab a friend, and enjoy a laugh as that is how Hilda lived her life and it's what she'd want for all of you. A service will be held at St. Catharine Catholic Church, 500 S. Gould Rd. on Saturday the 28th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The . Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019
