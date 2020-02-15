|
|
Berry, Hillard
Hillard John Berry, age 85, of Sunbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Medical Center with his loving family at his side. John was born December 15, 1934 in Milburn, West Virginia to the late Fred and Arretta (Foster) Berry. He retired from Columbus Coated Fabrics where he worked as a machine operator. He attended the Sunbury Nazarene Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his first wife of 42 years, Kathleen F. (Love) Berry, brothers Donald, Fred Jr. and Bill Berry, step-brother Donald Thurman. John is survived by his second wife, Ila A. (Hoy) Conley Berry; children, Fred E. Berry of Buckeye Lake, Joretta (Joe) Hanlon of Columbus, Laura (Brett) Forman of Sunbury; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Geraldine Berry, and Jackie Defenbach. Friends may call 12 Noon-2 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home, 637 N. State Route 61, (at SR 3), Sunbury, where Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM. Dr. Gordon Myers officiating. Interment Sunbury Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct., Hilliard, OH. 43026, in John's memory. The DeVore-Snyder Funeral Home is honored to serve the Berry family. Please visit www.snyderfuneralhomes.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020