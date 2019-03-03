|
Hilma I Hoon, of Hilliard, OH, was born to Edison and Izola Carder on July 11, 1925 in Dresden, OH. Hilma was reunited with her husband and daughters on Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was the second oldest of nine children. The family moved to South Zanesville when she was 9. Hilma graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville with a nursing degree in 1946. She knew at a young age that she wanted to be a nurse. She met Howard Hoon at Buckeye Lake and married him on November 9, 1946. He precedes her in death (1976). They had 4 children. Jim (d;Laura), Donna (deceased 1998) (d;Jim Wilcox), Carol Graham (deceased 2018) (Tom)and Mary Shadwick (Rich). Her summers were spent camping and boating. She baked a lot of cookies in her life. She spent her life helping others. Hilma was a diehard Cincinnati Reds fan and a Buckeye. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Chad Graham, Brad Graham (Julia), Stacy Loomis (Eric) and Leslie Shadwick. She also has six great- grandchildren. Her sisters Florence Duemmel (Bob) and Mary Jane Barrick and brother Gene (Delores) Carder and nieces and nephews also survive. She worked as an RN at Grant Hospital for 30 years as the head nurse of the ICU and Recovery room and loved every minute. After leaving Grant, she worked for local doctors offices. In retirement, Hilma volunteered at The Cancer Clinic, Ohio Theater and Mill Run Gardens and Care Center where she eventually resided. Hilma was a member of Scioto Ridge Methodist Church. She requested people attending her service wear their Reds or Buckeye gear. She also requested "Take Me Out to the Ballgame" be sung at the end of her service. Her family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00p.m. TUESDAY, MARCH 5, 2019 at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, OH 43026 (614)-876-1722 where her Funeral Service will follow the visitation and begin at 6:00p.m. TUESDAY. Family graveside services will be held Wednesday at Green Lawn Cemetery in Columbus. Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to send condolences to the family.
