Carter, Hilton1928 - 2020Hilton Carter, age 91. Hilton was born June 30, 1928 in New Orleans, LA and passed away May 6, 2020 in Columbus, OH. He was a veteran of The U.S. Air Force and was an original Tuskegee Airman and a 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. Hilton was a retired Deputy Director of the Franklin County Board of Elections and a long time member of St. Dominic Catholic Church and a former member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helton and Lillian Carter; brother, Daniel Carter and son, Richard Carter. He is survived by devoted wife, Odessa D. Carter; daughter, Paula (Dylan) Barrett; daughter-in-law, Beverly Carter, Ft. Worth , TX, 4 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren and a host of other family and friends. Private Visitation 11:30 AM and Funeral Service 12 PM with Military Honors to follow, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST... Due to COVID-19 a Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date.