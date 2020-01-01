|
|
Richardson, III, Hiram Alexander
1931 - 2019
Hiram Alexander Richardson, III, age 88, of Alexandria, OH passed away December 31, 2019 at home surrounded by his famly. Owner of Mercury Machine and Manufacturing Co.. Member of Central College Presbyterian Church. Army veteran. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Yvonne; daughters, Nanette Richardson and Machelle (Paul) Kline; grandchildren, Danielle Kline, Kristopher (Kristi Joy) Kline and Melissa (Daniel) Skinner; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Lyla Joy and Joseph Thomas. Preceded in death by son, Hiram Alexander "Alex" Richardson, IV. Service will be held at Blendon Central Cemetery Chapel, corner of Dempsey and Hempstead Roads, Westerville, Friday, January 3rd at 2 p.m., Dr. Richard Ellsworth and Rev. David Redding, officiating. Entombment Blendon Central Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice of Columbus. Arrangements by Moreland Funeral Home, Westerville, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020