Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hiram Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hiram M. Thomas Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hiram M. Thomas Jr. Obituary
Thomas, Jr., Hiram M.
Hiram M. Thomas, Jr., age 44, passed Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10am until time of service 11:30am at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 2000 E. 17th Avenue, Cols, OH 43219. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.