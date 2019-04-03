|
Thomas, Jr., Hiram M.
Hiram M. Thomas, Jr., age 44, passed Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, April 5, 2019 at 10am until time of service 11:30am at Springhill Missionary Baptist Church, 2000 E. 17th Avenue, Cols, OH 43219. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 4, 2019