Van Hoose, Hobert "Van"

1943 - 2019

Hobert "Van" Van Hoose, age 76, of Columbus, died on Friday, March 15, 2019, following a 7 month courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by family and friends. Van was born February 8, 1943 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late Hobert Sr. and Opal Van Hoose. He had a distinguished career in sales and sales management in various industries. His hobbies were many. He had a green thumb and was proud of his flower and vegetable gardens and loved reading and working crossword puzzles. He was an avid outdoorsman and nature enthusiast who enjoyed fishing on his fishing boat and hiking, hunting and bird watching at the family's cabin property in SE Ohio. He could fix everything around the house and was an excellent woodworker who could build anything. His avocation was volunteering at numerous animal shelters in Central Ohio. Van was known as their "Go-to-Fix-it-Guy" when they needed repairs and maintenance done on their facilities. Van was a loving man who was devoted to his family and his friends and was always there for anyone who needed him. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. To say he was dependable, faithful and strong would be an understatement. Van is survived by his loving wife, Pamela; children, Lisa (Steve) Hurst, Daniel (Gina) Van Hoose and David (Sue) Van Hoose; grandchildren, Kayla, Riley and Ben Van Hoose, Parker, Amanda, Rachel and Tylor Hurst, Laine (Eric) Franklin; great grandchildren, Rylee Hurst and Nikita Franklin; mother-in-law, Dee Hoffman; sisters-in-law, Cathy (Tom) Henderson and Valerie Jewett; niece, Jessica (Derek) Cook; nephews, Scott Henderson and Seth (Krystin) Henderson and great nephew Bryson Cook. Also surviving are many loving friends and family and cousins, especially, Barbara Waller, David Arnold and Ken Hoffman and his special friends Kent Anslinger, Harper Anderson and Ted Vonderwell. Lastly, he is survived by his adored family dogs, Elle, Scout, Ty and Joey, who were as important to him as his human family. Van's Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221, where a Reception will follow until 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Van's memory to Columbus Humane, 3015 Scioto Darby Executive Ct, Hilliard, Ohio 43026 or the Humane Society of Madison County, P.O. Box 84, West Jefferson, Ohio 43162. The family extends a special thanks to Van's friends and family and a sincere thanks to all the compassionate caregivers from National Church Residences Hospice and the excellent staff at The Grand Senior Living Community, who brought him such great care and comfort in his final days. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Van. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Mar. 18 to Mar. 27, 2019