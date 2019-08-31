|
Reed, Holly Elizabeth
1954 - 2019
Holly Elizabeth Reed, 65, of Columbus, went home Thursday morning, August 29, 2019. Born July 16, 1954 in Columbus, OH, Holly was the beloved middle daughter of Barbara Kemery Heer Reed and Edward Douglas Reed. She is preceded in death by her father (1984), her mother (2013), infant sister Cynthia Ann (1964), grandparents William Charles Heer, Sr. (1923), Hilda Kemery Heer Herbst (1986), Frederick W. Herbst, Sr. (1978), Jefferson Jackson Reed (1962), Hattie Yonker Reed (1976). Survived by her treasured cat, Lucky, sisters and brothers-in-law Kathryn B. Reed and Kevin H. Walsh and Rebecca H. Reed Liefeld and Mark S. Liefeld; niece Cynthia Throckmorton (Alex), goddaughter Adrienne Young (Hunter), nephew Christian Liefeld, great-niece Allie Throckmorton; uncle Donald Detmer; many cousins; special friends Carolyn Gerlach, Elaine Alton, Reba Alton, Carolyn Wolfel, Anna Wernicke, Jenny Johnson Peponis, Sue Pinkerton; and a host of many other loving friends.
A lifelong Berwick resident, Holly was baptized and confirmed at First Congregational Church. She was a graduate of Eastmoor High School (1972) and Capital University (1976). She delighted in many happy vacations in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
Born prematurely and totally blind, Holly was always a bit ahead of her time. She was educated in a public school classroom with her sighted peers at a time when not many differently-abled children were. She was selected to represent Eastmoor High School at Buckeye Girls State, but was refused admittance because of her blindness. Her efforts to fight this injustice were denied, predating the Americans with Disabilities Act by 19 years. Holly served as a substitute teacher for the Columbus Public Schools for 18 years, Coordinator of Substitute Teachers for the Bexley City Schools for 16 years, made and distributed countless Braille alphabets for elementary students in schools across Central Ohio, and was a one-on-one classroom volunteer for many years at Montrose Elementary in Bexley. She was honored with the Friend of Education Award from the Bexley City Schools in 1990.
Holly had an amazing memory and uncanny voice recognition. She loved a good mystery, was a voracious reader, and eagerly awaited the arrival of both Braille and audio books from the National Library for the Blind in Cleveland. She enjoyed sharing a laugh with friends, swimming, tandem bike rides, Bible studies, singing and playing her own compositions on the piano (she had perfect pitch), fragrances, chocolate, rare steak, and watching old TV shows like Bewitched or Christmas specials from her child-hood. For decades she brailled and delivered special Christmas and Hanukkah cards for each and every student at Montrose, along with many other children throughout the Bexley City Schools. She shared her faith through her many kindnesses and loved finding just the right gifts for people. She didn't mince words, was unwavering in her
beliefs, and woe to the person who tried to dispute those beliefs with facts. She was a fiercely loyal friend and never one to back down from a fight, even when not in her best interest.
Her life was always challenging but became more so following an assault that left her with hearing loss and tinnitus that ended her ability to be in loud environments with groups of people. Her world began to shrink a bit, but she remained a model of perseverance and determination to live life on her own terms, including her decision not to treat her chronic kidney disease.
Holly was loved for, not in spite of, her quirks because they helped make her the unique and loveable character that she was. Her beautiful smile and spirit will be greatly missed. We are joyful knowing she is now pain- and restriction-free, seeing for the first time, and enjoying her self-appointed position on the Heavenly Chocolate Commission working to reinstate Milton Hershey's original recipe. In remembrance of her, do a good deed, share a laugh or a smile, write a note or call a friend to say you care. Thanks be to God for the gift she was to us. Friends and family will gather from 3-7 pm on Thursday, September 5 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery, Columbus Ohio at 9:30 am on Friday, September 6. A celebration of Holly's life will fol-low at 11 am, officiated by Pastor Tim Iseringhausen at Christ Lutheran Church, 2314 E. Main Street, Bexley, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you consider a memorial contribution in Holly's honor to benefit The Bexley Education Foundation, VOICEcorps Reading Service, or The Columbus Humane Society. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019