Anderson, Homer
1959 - 2019
Homer Odell Anderson, a U.S. Navy veteran, lost a hard-fought battle to kidney and heart disease at 3AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 60 at The Ohio State University Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, OH. Homer, affectionately called Odell, was born in Dallas, TX to Gloria Anderson (Jackson). Odell had an extraordinary singing voice and was loved by all who met him. He is survived by his mother; daughter: Yakeyna Jones (Robert); grandchildren: Tony Jr, Raea & Riley; brothers: Tony Cannon, Ronald Jackson, Dwight Anderson, Raymond Jackson, and Michael Huff; nieces: LaShawn Capito (Chad), Danielle Jackson, Toni-Lynn Cannon, Kasee Cannon, Katee Cannon, Aleisia Black, Acacia Taulbee, and Tatiauna Anderson; nephew: Kenneth Hatfield; Uncle Billy Jackson; special friend Cheryl Brown-Perry; and host of other close family and friends. Friends may gather at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 AM. Rev. Jacqueline Randolph officiating. Interment to follow immediately at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
