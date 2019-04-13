Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Homer Anderson Obituary
Anderson, Homer
1959 - 2019
Homer Odell Anderson, a U.S. Navy veteran, lost a hard-fought battle to kidney and heart disease at 3AM, Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the age of 60 at The Ohio State University Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, OH. Homer, affectionately called Odell, was born in Dallas, TX to Gloria Anderson (Jackson). Odell had an extraordinary singing voice and was loved by all who met him. He is survived by his mother; daughter: Yakeyna Jones (Robert); grandchildren: Tony Jr, Raea & Riley; brothers: Tony Cannon, Ronald Jackson, Dwight Anderson, Raymond Jackson, and Michael Huff; nieces: LaShawn Capito (Chad), Danielle Jackson, Toni-Lynn Cannon, Kasee Cannon, Katee Cannon, Aleisia Black, Acacia Taulbee, and Tatiauna Anderson; nephew: Kenneth Hatfield; Uncle Billy Jackson; special friend Cheryl Brown-Perry; and host of other close family and friends. Friends may gather at the O.R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL 1346 S. High St. on Saturday, April 20 from 9:00 AM until time of service at 10:00 AM. Rev. Jacqueline Randolph officiating. Interment to follow immediately at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Kidney Fund.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now