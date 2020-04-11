|
Homer (Ted) Anderson, 81 of Gahanna, OH peacefully passed to his heavenly home on April 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna has been entrusted with Ted's funeral arrangements, which will include a private funeral, Pastor Steve Benninger officiating, and burial at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ohio State University Parkinson's Disease Research Fund: https://www.osu.edu/giving/, select fund 303457 using "Search" box on the right or to New Life Church-Gahanna Missions 614-475-8500. For more information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020