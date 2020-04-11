Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Homer Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Homer (Ted) Anderson


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Homer (Ted) Anderson Obituary
Anderson
, Homer (Ted)
1938 - 2020
Homer (Ted) Anderson, 81 of Gahanna, OH peacefully passed to his heavenly home on April 10, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, Gahanna has been entrusted with Ted's funeral arrangements, which will include a private funeral, Pastor Steve Benninger officiating, and burial at Kingwood Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Ohio State University Parkinson's Disease Research Fund: https://www.osu.edu/giving/, select fund 303457 using "Search" box on the right or to New Life Church-Gahanna Missions 614-475-8500. For more information visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Homer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -