Homer Beard
31,1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Beard, Homer
1928 - 2020
Homer Victor Beard, 91, died peacefully Saturday morning at Inniswood Retirement Village in Westerville, OH. Born October 31,1928, he grew up in the southside of Columbus and Obetz, Ohio. Homer is survived by his 3 children, Michael (Laurel) Beard, Westerville, Paul (Susan) Beard, Mansfield, OH, Colleen (Beard) Hamons, Westerville; 7 grandchildren Emily Beard (Natalie) Brooklyn NY, Alex (Sarah) Beard, Richwood OH, Hallie (Adam) Gibson, Mansfield, OH, Chelsea (Ben) Nichols, Westerville, Andrew (Catherine) Beard, Delaware, OH, Connor (Courtney) Hamons, Galloway, Julia (Mark) McClure, Westerville; and 14 great-grandchildren. A St. Charles Preparatory School graduate, Homer served in the Navy ('46 – '48), as a medic at Bethesda Naval Hospital. He attended The Ohio State University earning a bachelor's degree in Education. He received his master's in Education from Ohio University, Athens Ohio. He coached high school football for Washington Courthouse, and was then Superintendent of Schools in Shiloh, Ohio at age 25. He then became Data Processing Manager for AMF in Shelby, Ohio, a Business Systems Consultant with Coopers and Lybrand in Columbus, and VP of Gates McDonald / Nationwide Insurance, Columbus where he was chairman for the United Way annual charity drive. Homer was an executive consultant at Diversified Systems until he retired at age 84. He loved spending time with his family, attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following OSU football, golfing, hunting, fishing, and watching harness racing. Funeral service on Saturday is private. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, 614-444-1185. To see full details of Homer's life and slide show of family memories, visit www.
MaederQuintTiberi.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maeder-Quint-Tiberi Funeral Home
1068 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43206
(614) 444-1185
