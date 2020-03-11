Home

Clarkson, Homer
1925 - 2020
Homer Clarkson, 94, of Columbus, passed away March 10, 2020. Preceded in death by wife Doris. Survived by son, Michael (Rachel) Clarkson; grandchildren, Brianna Clarkson and James Clarkson; siblings, John Clarkson and Lonnie (Peggy) Clarkson; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Tuesday, March 17, 2020 beginning at 10a.m. until time of service at 11a.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street, with interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. To sign and view Homer's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020
