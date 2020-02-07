The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
Homer Parsley


1928 - 2020
Homer Parsley Obituary
Parsley, Homer
1928 - 2020
Homer Parsley, of Johnstown, Ohio, age 91, passed away on Feb. 6, 2020. Originally from Marrowbone, WV, he is preceded in death by parents Hattie and Taylor Parsley, brothers Charles (Ivery) and Lee (Pearl), sisters Sadie, Martha (Woody), and Mable (Wayne). Sadly missed and survived by his wife of 60 years, Lucille; his son, Larry (Anita); his grandson, Andy; and many nieces and nephews. Homer was retired from Simmons Mattress Company, where he worked in maintenance. He could fix anything and never knew a stranger. He loved NASCAR and his Purple Martins, but most of all he loved his family. Services will be provided by Schoedinger Funeral Home, 1051 Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio on Monday, February 10, 2020. Visitation will be from 12:30-1:30 with the service following at 1:30. Interment at Maplewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a in Homer's memory. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020
