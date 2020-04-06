|
Yeung, Hon Cheung
1923 - 2020
Hon Cheung Yeung, 97, of Dublin, passed away on April 1, 2020 at his residence surrounded by family. He was a self-employed tailor for over 43 years in Hong Kong until he immigrated to the United States in 1984. Hon is survived by his wife, Woon Wong, of 66 years; seven children; and 15 grandchildren. A private memorial service will be held in Marysville at a later date. To view a full obituary, or to express an online condolence, please visit www.ingramfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2020