Lai, Honwah
Honwah Isaac Lai, of Hillard, Ohio, passed away peacefully at age 67 in his home on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born in Hong Kong and first came to the United States to study at the University of Louisiana at Monroe of Louisiana in 1973. He graduated from the College of Pharmacy, and continued to obtain the Ph.D. in Pharmaceutics. He taught pharmacy in the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and Long Island University in Brooklyn, New York, and worked as a researcher in the Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio for a few years. But then he found that being a pharmacist was really more suited to his natural liking of interaction with people. So, he had been a pharmacist at CVS and Target stores in the Columbus area for the last twenty or so years, and turned out to be well respected by his customers whom he served with kindness and passion all these years. Isaac is survived by his brothers, David Lai, Hon-Fei Lai, and John Lai; his sisters, Sylvia Lai and Ellen Lai; his nephews, Anthony Lai, Calvin Lai, Dominic Lai, Ernest Lai, Felix Lai and Gilbert Lai; and his niece, Beatrice Lai. The family will receive friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9 am at TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich St., Hilliard, OH 43026, where celebration of life will follow at 9:30 am Saturday, January 11, 2020. A private family interment will follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020