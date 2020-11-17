Logsdon, Hope

1935 - 2020

Private Funeral Services, celebrating the life of Hope Logsdon, 84, of Millersport, will be held in the Millersport Cemetery, with Pastor John Whisner as celebrant. The family will hold a public celebration of Hope's life after COVID-19. Hope passed away Saturday evening in Columbus, following a brief illness. She was born in Elizabeth, WV, the daughter of the late Elisha and Floda Bay (Westfall) Lott. She was a graduate of Olive Orange H.S. Meigs County, Class of 1953; and worked for Ohio Bell as a telephone operator and for The Limited for over twenty years. Hope's greatest love was her family. She enjoyed all facets of family life, and really loved washing clothes and ironing! She loved decorating for all holidays and especially Christmas. She also enjoyed growing and arranging flowers as well as gardening. She enjoyed playing euchre, dancing in the former Reynoldsburg Belles; and was a former member of the Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church and Millersport Lioness Club. She loved traveling to Florida and Tennessee for vacation. She was loved by everyone who knew her. She is survived by her loving husband, Dale Edwin Logsdon; her daughters, Lorrie (Ron) Hoover of Millersport, Leslie (David) Gibson of Thornville, Lynn Waterer of Millersport; her seven grandchildren, Zachary (Ashley) Waterer, Holly (Chad) Culver, Lacey (Josh) Haas, Lindsey (Correy) Hoover-Copeland, Abigail (Randy) Smith, Zane Waterer, Benjamin Gibson; along with her 11 great-grandchildren, Eden, Lakelyn, Hannah, Jaxin, Cade, Kastor, Ava, Ari, Evelynn, Colt, Alette; along with her sister, Yvonne (Bob) Schirtzinger; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Dale, Lillian, June, Oren, Virginia, and Carol. Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville, is honored to care for Hope and her family.



