|
|
Perone, Hope
1932 - 2019
Hope A. Perone, age 87, passed away October 2, 2019 at Eason House. She was born July 8, 1932 in Columbus, Ohio to the late, Tenny and Grace Talmadge. Hope was preceded in death her by husband Dr. James A. Perone and infant sister Luann. She is survived by her son, Dr. James (Karen) Perone; daughter, Luann (John) Toth; and grandchildren, Anastasia and Alexander Toth. Family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 5-7pm with service at 7pm at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High St., Worthington, OH 43085. Burial will be held Tuesday, October 8 at 10am at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Blvd., Suite 210, Columbus, OH, 43229. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019