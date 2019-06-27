|
Jones, Horace
Horace Wright Jones, 94, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Horace was born on August 5, 1924 in Worthington, Ohio to Horace and Lucille Jones. Horace was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Malcolm, and his beloved wife of 67 years, Eloise Hittner Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Candace. Horace held the rank of Gunnery Navigator in the Army-Air Corp in World War II. Horace and Eloise married in 1947 and settled in the Worthington where they were parishioners of St. John's Episcopal Church. For much of his adult life, Horace was in the insurance business with his father. Horace was a wonderful husband and father and lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Horace's name may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019