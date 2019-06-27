Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Jones Obituary
Jones, Horace
Horace Wright Jones, 94, passed away on June 27, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. Horace was born on August 5, 1924 in Worthington, Ohio to Horace and Lucille Jones. Horace was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Malcolm, and his beloved wife of 67 years, Eloise Hittner Jones. He is survived by his daughter, Candace. Horace held the rank of Gunnery Navigator in the Army-Air Corp in World War II. Horace and Eloise married in 1947 and settled in the Worthington where they were parishioners of St. John's Episcopal Church. For much of his adult life, Horace was in the insurance business with his father. Horace was a wonderful husband and father and lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Horace's name may be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.