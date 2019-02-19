|
|
Price, Jr., Horace
1954 - 2019
Horace Price Jr., 64, passed away on February 17, 2019. He was born on July 11, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents Horace Sr. and Mima Price, grandson Zackary Price, biological mother Lillian Hass Elswick. He is survived by wife, Kandy; children, Jeffrey (Christina) Price, Brian (Gina) Price; grandchildren, Alana and Braydon Price; brother, Dennis (Judy) Price; brother-in-law, David (Raven) Nester; nieces, Paula and Melissa Price; and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8pm Monday. February 25, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 11am Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the funeral home conducted by Minister Cory Wasmus. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019