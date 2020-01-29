Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise
2645 Fairwood Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise
2645 Fairwood Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Hortense Caul


1942 - 2020
Hortense Caul Obituary
Caul, Hortense
1942 - 2020
Hortense Jenkins Caul, departed this life to be with our Lord, unexpectedly, Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Survived by sons, Minister Dwayne D. (Shirley Diane) Jenkins, Kim B. (Vicky) Jenkins, and Eric E. Jenkins; sisters, Eldora Wilcox, Coreatha (Joe) Cook, Marie (Dwayne) Jones, Kenester (Peter) Harrington, Charlene (Timothy) Goodwin; grandson, Taven B. Jenkins. Preceded in death by parents Joseph J. and Willie Lee Jenkins, brother Allen M. Jenkins, sisters Mildred Jenkins, Carrie Cherry, Ardelia Seigle, husband John W. Caul and grandson Malcolm B. Jenkins. Celebration of life Saturday, February 1st, 2020, 10a.m. at Greater Ebenezer Cathedral of Praise, 2645 Fairwood Ave, Columbus, OH 43207. Visitation 9 a.m. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH., 614-444-1GOD (1463). MLSmoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
