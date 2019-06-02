|
Marcella, Hostetler
1946 - 2019
Marcella Hostetler, age 72, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 5th from 4 to 7pm at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville. Marcella's funeral service will be held Thursday, June 6th at 11:00am with Pastor Joel Esala officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to offset the family's funeral costs. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 3, 2019