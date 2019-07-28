The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
(614) 457-5481
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
1740 Zollinger Road
Columbus, OH 43221
Howard Argue


1934 - 2019
Howard Argue Obituary
Argue, Howard
1934 - 2019
Howard Watson Argue, age 84 of Columbus, passed away July 26, 2019. U.S. Navy Veteran. Howard retired as a beloved wine steward at Giant Eagle in Kingsdale Plaza. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Emily Sue. He is survived by his wife, Dolores Argue; daughter, Julie (Tom Sinclair) Argue; and other extended family members and friends. A memorial service celebrating Howard's life will be held at 4 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Rd. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 29, 2019
