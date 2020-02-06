Home

Howard Burt Graves, age 95, passed away on February 5, 2020. Born May 10, 1924, in Rome, New York, son of the late Howard and Ernestine Graves. Howard was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Along with his wife, Mary (deceased), Howard raised their seven children in Beechwold, where for years had his insurance agency. Howard was a proud member of the U.S. Coast Guard, serving in WWII. He fondly recalled his time in the service and was happy to share with all who asked about those years. Howard greeted everyone with a smile and always had a positive outlook on life. Howard touched many lives and will be lovingly remembered. Howard is preceded in death by his wife Mary (67 years). He is survived by his children, Constance (Charles) Moser, Howard, Barbara (Akbar Golchin) Conlin, Deborah (Thomas) Marchese, Robert (Lisa Hunt), Laura (Steven) Harper, Kathleen Zelnik; 9 grandchildren, Charlie, Leslie, Michelle, Jenn, Eric (Madeline), Carol (Adam), Matthew, Michael, and Peter; great grandchild, Chloe; niece, Jill Osborne; and nephews, Stephen (Jennifer) Albrecht, Thomas (Vanessa) Albrecht. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020
