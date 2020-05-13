Howard Beane
Howard Lewis Beane, age 82, passed away on May 13, 2020. He was born on July 3, 1937 in Reading PA. to the late Howard and Beatrice Beane. Preceded in death by, daughter, Sheri McCormack; son, Robert Beane. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Marsha Rafferty Beane; step son, Mark Morgan; Matthew (Erika) Morgan; daughter, Amanda (Benjamin) Worsowicz; daughter, Lori (David) Herb; grandsons, Tristan and Cooper Morgan, Dominic and Marshall Worsowicz, Sam and Ben McCormack, Sampson Herb; granddaughters, Brooklyn Morgan and Lilah Worsowicz. Served in the US Air Force. He retired from COTA after 42 years of service. He was a member of the Grove City Masonic Lodge #689 and he was a member of the Provist Unit of the Aladdin Shrine Center. There will be no formal funeral services due to the COVID-19 virus. Arrangements entrusted to NEWCOMER SOUTHWEST CHAPEL.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
